Tire Buy Back event: Earn money for your old tires

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services is holding its Tire Buy Back event on Sunday, September 19.

The Buy Back event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility, at 1001 Encrete Ln. in Moraine, Environmental Services said.

According to Environmental Services, it will accept up to ten tires per vehicle, at two dollars per tire. Environmental Services will not accept truck, farm equipment or other oversized tires.

This event is open to all Montgomery County residents. Environmental Services said that those who attend will be required to produce proof of residency in the county.

Montgomery County Environmental Services does note that hauling more than 10 tires at a time without approved state registration is a felony.