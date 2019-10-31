Tips to staying safe during Halloween night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Halloween is a fun time for many kids, but it can also be dangerous, according to AAA and other agencies.

AAA’s theme this year is “Be safe and be seen.” The travel agency says Halloween is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities. Because of that, the organization recommends sticking to the sidewalk and cross only at intersections and crosswalks.

Police are also urging drivers to stay alert tonight, as well as travel in group or have an adult chaperone.

Carrying a flashlight and wearing a costume that is flame retardant and light in color is also recommended, as is placing a piece of reflective tape on a costume, which can make the costume easier for drivers to see.

