DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New Year’s resolutions look different, for different people, but there is a common theme: the trouble we have sticking to them.

“Habits are so important,” Jordan Knox, M.D., Family and Sports Medicine Physician at Kettering Health, said.

“To get something going on auto-pilot, it takes about 2 weeks to create a habit, whether that’s a good habit or a bad habit.”

New year, new me are often the words spoken by many of us who are ready to start fresh with our goals, especially if you’re looking start with developing new eating habits, but like many of us, you may struggle to keep up with your new year resolution for more than a few weeks.

Dr. Knox said if you don’t know where to start, go back to the basics.

The American Heart Association is usually in favor of the dash diet or whole foods and whole grains, low in saturated fats.

If you are playing the long game, it will eventually yield desired results.