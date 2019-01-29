Tips to keep furnace functioning during extreme cold

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) - Ahead of this week's polar vortex, many HVAC companies are busy maintaining and checking furnaces.

Hank Clemons, an employee of Southtown Heating and Cooling in Moraine, advised leaving all mechanical work to licensed technicians, but said residents can do a few tricks to make sure their furnaces stay functioning all week.

First, clogged filters could block air flow.

Clemons recommended checking and changing those ahead of the temperature drop if needed.

"Also, make sure that the flue pipe on that furnace is free of any obstruction," said Clemons. "Because if it's not, again the furnace can shut off."

Clemons said many Miami Valley residents use a heat pump, but recommended tweaking that these next few days.

"If it's an icy condition, I recommend going to the auxiliary heat, allowing the unit to sit out there until those icy conditions are over, so it can defrost properly and it doesn't put undue stress on the equipment," said Clemons.

Clemons also said it is best to not change the thermostat when leaving for work, or for the day.

Instead, find a comfortable setting and leave it there.

"When you have that much infiltration during the day, the equipment has to work that much harder to try to overcome that in the evening, so go to your thermostat and set it and forget it," said Clemons.

And another important piece of advice, making sure carbon monoxide detectors are working without a glitch.

