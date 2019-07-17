Tips for staying safe during extreme heat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The air temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-late 90’s and the heat index is expected to reach the mid-100’s as a summer heat wave makes its way into the Midwest and Miami Valley.

The Red Cross and Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County issued some tips on keeping you and your family safe during the heat wave:

Never leave children or pets in your vehicle – inside temperatures can quick reach 120 degrees

Don’t rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Use air conditioning if available

Adjust blinds, shades, and awnings to keep out of the sun

Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated, avoiding caffeine or alcohol

Avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear light clothing that is loose-fitting and light-colored as darker colors, particularly black, absorb the sun’s rays

Stay indoors if/when you can and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the days

Postpone outdoors games and activities

If you must work outside, take frequent breaks and use a buddy system

Check on anyone who may not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat

Go to public spaces if you don’t ave air conditioning

Complications from the heat can include sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. If someone has cramps as a result from the heat, get the person to a cooler place, let them rest, lightly stretch the muscle, and replenish fluids with a half glass of cool water every 15 minutes.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include cool, moist pale, or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, and exhaustion. If someone is experiencing those symptoms, move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing, spray the person with water or apply cool, wet clothes or towels to the skin. Also, fan the person and give them small amounts of cool water to drink. Watch for changes in condition and if someone refuses water, vomits, or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.

Perhaps the most dangerous complication is heat stroke, which includes hot, red skin which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 if someone is showing signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place and quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible.

Animals can also suffer from heat stroke as well. Signs of heat stroke in pets include: heavy panting and unable to calm down even when lying down, brick red gum color, fast pulse rate, or unable to get up.

If owners suspect that their pets have heat stroke, the temperature of the pet should be taken rectally. If the temperature is about 105 degrees, cool the animal down by spraying it with a water hose. Stop cooling the animal when the temperature reaches 103 degrees. Take the pet to the vet as soon as possible because heat stroke can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.