DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The final days of summer are here, and there’s no better time to sneak in some final activities or projects around the house.

However, months of wear and tear can lead to you waking up sore and feeling beat up if you don’t take the time to take care of yourself.

Ben Ruggles, clinic director and physical therapist at Xcel Physical Therapy, said some of the most common injuries his team is seeing involve overuse.

“Over at Xcel, we’re seeing a lot of different qualities of injuries, most of them being a lot of overuse type injuries,” Ruggles said. “People getting really active, as well as participating more and more throughout their life, as well as different recreational activities. Some of the things that we’re seeing being shoulders, back pain, neck pain, all of the above.”

Ruggles also offered tips to those who are staying active this summer to prevent soreness.

“One of the biggest things that people forget, the most common is just making sure that you stay hydrated. Hydration can be a huge thing, but beyond that, making sure that you’re doing plenty of arm circles. Getting some good stretching. A lot of times, I’m educating people on trying to make sure that you’re stretching on a longer period of time without overstretching to being a more severe or uncomfortable level.”

He added that Gatorade can also be a great source of electrolytes.