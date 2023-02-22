DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has announced a boil advisory issued on Tuesday has been lifted.

According to a release, a boil advisory was lifted on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after it was issued by the City of Riverside on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The advisory was in effect for those living and commuting around a neighborhood in Riverside. Some streets impacted included portions of Barrett Drive, Cavona Lane, Enright Avenue, Hendon Avenue, Lawver Lane, Murchison Lane and others.

(Montgomery County Environmental Services)

The county has released some tips those impacted should take following the lift of the advisory.

If you have been under a boil advisory, you should turn on all of your faucets inside of your home in a certain order. You should turn on your bathtub faucet first, followed by a utility sink and any additional sinks inside of your home.

The faucets should be turned on for a total of 15 minutes, the release says. Having the water run for 15 minutes after the advisory was lifted can make sure the water lines are properly flushed.

Montgomery County advises you to throw away any ice you may have made during the advisory.