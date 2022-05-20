TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership has announced the return of Tippecanoe Market Days.

The mission of Tippecanoe Market Days is to connect the community with local produce, meats, cheese, eggs and more.

This event will coincide with the Hotel Gallery’s First Friday Community Concerts, located across Main Street. Stop by, enjoy the local music scene and pick up local, fresh food.

Vendors include Hartman Heimstytte Family Farm, with fresh produce, meat, cheese, and eggs as well as Evans Cattle Company, Fearless Finds and Oak Buckeye Burger and Mommaz Boyz food trucks.

“Our hope is to encourage the community to gather together while enjoying local artists, shopping and eating local,” says Tanya Brown, Tippecanoe Market Days committee member and downtown business owner of Living Simply Soap.

The Market, located on South Second Street, will be held on the first Friday of each month, June through September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.