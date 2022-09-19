TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The feeling is electric on Friday nights, as fans pack the stands to cheer on the Red Devils, but students at Tippecanoe High School were not thrilled to learn their student section was going to be moved behind the End Zone.

So, senior football player, Gordon Haas, decided to do something about it.

“People were really upset. Students were upset. So I got the full permission from Mr. Creamer and Mrs. Hagan to have these brought in,” Haas explained.

Haas started a GoFundMe page at the beginning of the week. He raised $4,500 in just two hours, which was enough to get portable bleachers. He then worked quickly with school staff to find a vendor and have the bleachers delivered in time for Friday night’s home game.

Haas said he is still in shock by all the support he received from his classmates and his community.

“It felt pretty good because they enjoy the game just as much as we do, if not more. And they’re pretty much the rock to our team. So without them, it’s pretty boring on a Friday night,” Haas said.

His head coach, Matt Burgbacher, could not be more proud to see how his dedication on the field translated to something productive off the field.

“He did all this by himself. He didn’t come to me and say, ‘Hey, coach, what should I do?’ There was a problem, and instead of being a part of the problem, he found a solution. And it’s unbelievable what he did,” Burgbacher said.

Superintendent Mark Stefanik said Haas serves as a role model for his fellow classmates.

“We try to instill in them a sense of responsibility and community mindedness. And this is just one of the examples of how they do that,” Stefanik said.

Now come every home game, Gordon and his teammates will get to run out onto the field with the sound of their classmates cheering loud and proud for the Red Devils from the stands Haas helped make possible.

“Thank you, of course, for all the donations. I mean, a lot of money was donated for, I think, a pretty good cause. And I think everyone sees that,” Haas said.