Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center to close for 2020 season

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2020 season.

City officials made the announcement Thursday, saying that maintaining a 6-foot distance between occupants both in and out of the water would “make it impossible” to operate the facility effectively.

“We are truly sorry and hope we can still make the most out of this summer through other, safer outlets,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who purchased a pool pass or swimming lessons for the upcoming season will be contacted in the next few weeks to receive a full refund.

