TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2020 season.
City officials made the announcement Thursday, saying that maintaining a 6-foot distance between occupants both in and out of the water would “make it impossible” to operate the facility effectively.
“We are truly sorry and hope we can still make the most out of this summer through other, safer outlets,” officials said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who purchased a pool pass or swimming lessons for the upcoming season will be contacted in the next few weeks to receive a full refund.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- UD students release ‘Dayton’s Darkest Summer’ documentary
- Texas lawmakers want to keep business with Mexico open — but worry about opening border
- Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center to close for 2020 season
- Greenon’s Delaney Benedict named Athlete of the Year
- Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan braves inferno