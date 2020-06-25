Tipp City, Troy moving forward with July 4 fireworks

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Both Tipp City and Troy will be moving forward with their planned Fourth of July festivities despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Working in conjunction with the Miami County Health Department, both cities are asking residents to follow social distance guidelines. Troy will have a parade July 4 at 9 a.m., forming in the Hobart Arena parking lot, and a concert at Treasure Island before fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Troy Mayor Robin Oda said the fireworks would be visible downtown and at Treasure Island. Tipp City is hosting a fireworks show at Kyle Park at 10 p.m.

“We’re wanting people to limit themselves to groups of 10 or less,” Tipp City City Manager Timothy Eggleston told WDTN.com. “We’re also asking for people to social distance. We have multiple signs in various locations throughout Kyle Park and are asking people to comply with the requests. We are also cleaning restrooms every two hours as mandated by the department of health regulations.”

Troy will be closing the Market Street bridge to vehicle traffic on July 4.

“We have been planning on this from the get-go,” Oda said. “We hadn’t canceled it and this isn’t a re-scheduling. We’re like everyone else, we stay tuned to the 2 p.m. press conferences in Columbus, we’ve worked with the local health department and the local health commissioner (Dennis Propes) has been helpful .”

Eggleston said Tipp City has been careful about outdoor gatherings during the outbreak. The city hasn’t opened its pool this summer and it plans to enforce social distancing and best practices during the fireworks.

“We hope those attending the event will adhere to the guidelines,” Eggleston said. “People will be watching to make sure everything is handled appropriately – law enforcement partly. They won’t be heavy-handed, but if we see people we’ll ask them to adhere to social distancing.”

Oda said the Troy pool has been open for a couple of weeks, and there hadn’t been any issues. She said she is keeping an eye on what’s happening in the state and in other states ahead of the Fourth.

“We’re always watchful,” Oda said. “If we have to pull back we will, but otherwise I’m in favor of moving forward, We’ll watch and be careful.”

For more information on these events, you can visit the official Tipp City website or the City of Troy website.