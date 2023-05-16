DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local high school student debuted his new short film on the big screen on Tuesday, 10 days before he graduates from high school.

Tippecanoe High School senior Jon Warner, along with his friends Garrett Piel and Ethan Dorman, spent most of the winter working on a thriller called “Come Back Soon.”

The film was screened at The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. Warner says he was inspired by classic horror movies he grew up watching with his parents.

“I think some of the biggest inspirations were just classic horror films like The Shining and Psycho, and also a little mix of Night of the Living Dead,” Warner said.

“Filmmaking has been my passion since I was a kid. The Tipp City community, my family, the Dayton community, the Neon, and The Plaza Theatre have been so encouraging — I’m so lucky and honored to have this whole community championing me and supporting my dream.”

“Come Back Soon” is Warner’s second public premiere. His first film, “Cooper” premiered at the Neon in Downtown Dayton in 2022.

Warner said he will be attending Ohio University this fall and has been accepted into the Fine Arts in Film (B.F.A.) program.