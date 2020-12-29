Tipp City students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 4

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City students will be back in the classroom after the holiday break.

Tipp City Schools said middle and high school students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 4.

The district said it consulted with Miami County Public Health before making the decision.

COVID-19 cleaning protocols will continue in the buildings, along with safety measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing, according to the school.