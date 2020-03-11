Tipp City students donate ‘Pennies for Patients’ with blood cancer

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Staff and students at Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City are raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through a ‘Pennies for Patients’ campaign. For April Taylor, the 3rd grade teacher who oversees the month of events, it’s been 21 years and so far, she’s raised more than $60,000 for the non-profit.

“It started just as a project with my student council group,” Taylor said. “Over 1.3 people in America live with a blood cancer today and about every 3 minutes someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. So it’s just become a passion of mine after 21 years to keep going and raise money to help find a cure.”

“Mrs. Taylor’s wonderful, she does a lot of hard work for this,” said Mallory Normile, 3rd grade teacher at Broadway. “We do all different activities where the students can bring in money.”

Some days the money is donated for tickets to win prizes like Amazon gift cards. But, according to Taylor, other days it’s just a gift from the heart.

“We like to help people who have blood cancer,” said Reagan Hayes, Taylor’s 3rd grade student.

“We do it so they can do fun things like we can,” explained Cara Corcoran, 3rd grade student.

School staff say they’re already ahead of last year’s total with was close to $8,000.