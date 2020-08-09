Tipp City student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Schools announced in a press release on Sunday that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. No other students, coaches or staff members have experienced any symptoms.

The district is working with Miami Valley Public Health to identify any other students who may have come into contact with the confirmed case.

Miami County Public Health will notify all families that have come into contact with the student who tested positive and these students will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The district says that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as warranted.