Tipp City starts weekend off with storm clean up

TIPP CITY, Ohio(WDTN)- People in Tipp City started off their weekend doing yard work. This, after a storm came through spreading tree limbs and branches all across neighborhoods.

Sherry Houston lives off Kerr Road, she said she only finished raking her yard and cleaning up limbs last week.

“I’m tired of picking up sticks,” Houston said.

With a little bit of help from her in-laws, she was forced to go back and clean up again. Luckily no branches fell on her car or house.

“I love storms. Normally when I hear winds and storm, I come out and look,” said Houston.

While winds were strong enough to topple over trees, Houston said she didn’t hear much overnight. When she got up in the morning however, she saw the mess it left in her front yard.

“The back tree was down also and I have a pine tree behind my cabin,” Houston said.

Down the street from her, the Milthalers heard a quick wind whip through.

“I just heard a big hoof and I thought a tree branch had fallen into the yard,” Jean Milthaler said.

She too realized it was more than just a branch when she looked out to her front yard.

“It was short and loud. I never heard anything like that before. It sounded like something exploded,” Lindy Milthaler said.

Trees all around them were uprooted and bent over.

“This is worst. We’ve lived here for 44 years and never seen anything like this,” Lindy said.

Tree crews spent half the day cleaning up limbs from their 80-foot canopy maple.

“They got tired and went home,” Jean said.

“They had a chainsaw this big. I know how they got tired,” Lindy said.

Sure enough, people all around Tipp City were tired when they got to bed Friday night. While much work was left to do into Saturday, residents hope they can finish cleaning up in time to enjoy their weekend.

