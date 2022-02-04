TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership was going to hold a February First Friday Sips, Sweets and Shop event.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, February 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., but due to weather, it has been postponed.

A Facebook post from the Downtown Tipp City Partnership said the event has been postponed for one week.

According to the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, the event will feature various businesses and sample wine and sweets while patrons shop after hours.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook page. Check-in for the event will be at The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company.