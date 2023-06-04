TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A shed fire in Tipp City caused around $20,000 worth of property damage.

According to a release from Tipp City Emergency Services, firefighters were called to respond to the 100 block of S. First St. in Tipp City Sunday just after 11 a.m. The resident called authorities to report a shed fire with flames showing and electrical wires near the flames.

“Upon arrival Engine 32 found heavy fire and smoke conditions in the back yard,” Tipp City Emergency Services said. “The fire had already burned the electric service drop wire in two pieces and it was on the ground in the back yard.”

Officials say the fire is unintentional, with “unauthorized burning in a fire pit” deemed as the cause.

“Damages are estimated a $20,000 to the property and $4,000 to the contents,” the release says.

At the time fire crews were on scene, no one was reported to have been injured.