Tipp City senior center closed after car crashes into building

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp Monroe Senior Center will be closed for several days after a car crashed into the building Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Tipp City Fire and EMS responded to the Tipp Monroe Senior Center for reports of a vehicle that crashed through the building.

The building was occupied at the time of the accident. Two people received minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

A Troy Fire Department ambulance, Miami County Department of Engineering, Tipp City Police, and Tipp City Electric provided assistance at the scene.

The building sustained significant structural damage and had to be partially evacuated. Firefighters worked to stabilize the building and create temporary shoring to prevent further collapse.

The facility will be closed until at least Tuesday, February 18.