Breaking News
2 dead after shootout at home in Greene County
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Tipp City senior center closed after car crashes into building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car-crash-generic_227554

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp Monroe Senior Center will be closed for several days after a car crashed into the building Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Tipp City Fire and EMS responded to the Tipp Monroe Senior Center for reports of a vehicle that crashed through the building.

The building was occupied at the time of the accident. Two people received minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

A Troy Fire Department ambulance, Miami County Department of Engineering, Tipp City Police, and Tipp City Electric provided assistance at the scene.

The building sustained significant structural damage and had to be partially evacuated. Firefighters worked to stabilize the building and create temporary shoring to prevent further collapse.

The facility will be closed until at least Tuesday, February 18.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS