TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Tipp City Schools will be heading back to the classroom Monday.

Tipp City Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik said the district will resume in-person learning Monday, January 24. According to a release from the school, remote learning was planned from Thursday, January 13 through Friday, January 21.

Stefanik said, “After monitoring student and staff Covid data, and staff attendance data, I am happy to inform you that, as scheduled, Tipp City Schools will return to in-person learning Monday, January 24th.”