Tipp City Schools to begin repairs to building

Tipp City Schools plans next steps after bond failure

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Schools said it will begin necessary repairs at Tipp Central School.

The district said in a Facebook post that the outside issue was discovered during the recent structural analysis of the building. The work involves repairs to two lintels above the windows on Tipp Central School.

Central currently houses Tipp City Enrichment Program. Although the district does not use the building, the area of concern is located above the Broadway Elementary School cafeteria.

The project’s scope includes installing a spire anchor to hold up the masonry above the stone belt and removing some brick along the damaged or loose stone belt and stone fascia.

The cost of the repair is estimated at $72,160. Midwest Maintenance Inc. will be making the repairs.

