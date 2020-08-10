Tipp City Schools’ sport postponed after student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A student athlete at Tipp City Schools has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school district did not say what sport the student athlete plays but did say they haven’t participated in that sport since last Thursday.

Now Miami County Public Health is in the process of contacting all families that need to quarantine for the next 14 days.

The Tipp City School District was notified on Sunday that a student athlete tested positive over the weekend for coronavirus. Superintendent Mark Stefanik who is just starting his second week with the district said they immediately contacted Miami County Public Health.

“Between phone calls and emails, we’re reaching out with the information families need if their student, and in essence the family, is in quarantine status,” said Stefanik.

Stefanik did not say why the student got tested but added they had not been experiencing any symptoms. He said the number of athletes that will have to quarantine has forced them to postpone that particular sport.

“I don’t believe that it’s connected to other sports and so the other sports practices can continue with an emphasis on cleaning high touched surfaces, maintaining social distancing and hand washing,” said Stefanik.

Stefanik said this instance is helping them create guidelines for their sports teams to help prevent future cases.

“The Public Health office was closed, our district office was closed because it was a Sunday and we had active communication within minutes,” said Stefanik. “So just making sure that all those systems are in place will help in the future.”

He believes the postponed sport can resume on or around August 20 when they can bring back players who are not exhibiting any symptoms.