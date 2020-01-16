Tipp City Schools seek community input on superintendent search

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Education from the Tipp City Exempted Village School District is seeking community input on the community regarding the search for a new superintendent, the district announced.
An informational meeting will be held on Jan. 23 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm at Tippecanoe High School to seek input “on the charateristics, skills, and experiences that it should consider in evaluating candidates for the district’s next superintendent.”
Current Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf announced in December that she will be retiring on July 31, 2020.
