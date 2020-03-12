Tipp City schools names new superintendent

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Schools named its new superintendent Thursday.

The announcement was made on the district’s Facebook page.

Mark Stefanik has been named to the post, pending approval from the Board of Education on March 16. Stefanik is currently heading a school district in North Carolina, where he has been Superintendent since 2015.

Tipp City Schools said Stefanik spent 23 years with Wooster schools and graduated from Ohio State University.

Stefanik will replace Dr. Gretta Kumpf, who is retiring at the end of the year.