TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Schools are going virtual in the hope that it will minimize the absences of both students and staff.

According to a release by the school, remote learning will run from Thursday, January 13 through Friday, January 21. Students must be logged in and online during their scheduled times.

The school district added that all extracurricular activities such as athletic practices and games will be canceled until January 17. At this point, school leaders will assess whether practices can resume.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or hardship this decision places on families,” Superintendent Mark Stefanik writes, “however, it is our goal to provide the safest and most meaningful educational experience for your child(ren).”

