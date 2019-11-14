Active shooter training leaves Tipp City Schools feeling prepared

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – In light of the recent school shooting, district officials at Tipp City Schools say they are confident they are doing everything they can to prepare students and staff for the possibility of a mass casualty shooting.

The district trains people in their buildings in the A.L.I.C.E technique.

Clayton Lavercombe, assistant principal at Tippecanoe Middle School is the lead trainer for the A.L.I.C.E..

“It’s alert, lock down, inform, counter, and evacuate. It’s no linear approach meaning you don’t have to do one before the other. It always is a personal choice depending on your situation,” said Lavercombe.

He knows no community is immune from a possible active shooter.

“We had one not too long ago in West Liberty Salem, not too long ago in Middletown Madison. It’s in the Miami Valley. It’s in our area,” said Lavercombe.

On top of A.L.I.C.E. training. all visitors have to be buzzed in. Exterior doors and windows have specialized film to prevent break-ins. Clocks can alert to dangers by switching to “Lock” instead of the time. All students are trained to use these door locks.

“We want to put our students and our staff in the best position that they can be in if heaven forbid something like that happens in Tipp City,” Lavercombe said.

He says every school shooting has him asking himself if his district prepared.

“I can say that I do believe that we have done everything we can to make our students safe,” Lavercombe said.

Lavercombe says they continue to re-evaluate and re-asses their training to ensure they’re staying up to date with the latest best practices.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.