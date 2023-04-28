TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education voted to hire full-time school resource officers (SROs) in a meeting on April 24.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, the board voted to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to hire full-time SROs.

Under the MOU, SROs must follow all school policies when dealing with misconduct on school property and they must confer with building administration before taking action.

Additionally, SROs are not designated as school officials and will not have access to student records other than directory information except as otherwise authorized by law.

The Miami Valley Today reported that SROs should take action only if a law is broken or if requested by building administration.

