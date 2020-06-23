Tipp City Schools announce new start dates for students

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Education with Tipp City Schools approved new start dates for students for the upcoming school year.

For students in grades 1-12, the first day has been changed to Monday, August 31. Kindergarten students will now start on Wednesday, September 2.

Teaching staff will still begin on August 17 to participate in professional development, curriculum analysis, and COVID-19 safety training.

This time will also be used for student orientations, back-to-school nights, open houses, and kindergarten screenings.