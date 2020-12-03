TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Schools sent families an automated phone call informing them that students, including those in grades 6 – 12, will remain remote through holiday break.
District officials said students can expect to be on Remote Learning Plan 2.0 until January, but they’re aiming for Jan. 4, 2021.
This decision was made after a high rate of absenteeism due to cases and quarantine requirements. District leaders will meet on Dec. 29 to make a final decision on when students will return.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Case managers are ‘unsung heroes’ of COVID-19 hospital care
- Tipp City Schools announce extension of ‘Remote Learning Plan 2.0’ until January
- Could employers and schools make getting the COVID-19 vaccine required?
- Traveling in to, or out of, Ohio discouraged as positivity rate soars above 15 percent
- Downtown Dayton Partnership offers free, socially-distant Christmas light show