Tipp City school bus drives into ditch, occupants onboard unharmed

MONROE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City crews were alerted to a school bus that had driven into a ditch near Meadow Drive and Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road in Monroe Twp. Tuesday afternoon.

The bus, which belongs to Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, remained on all six wheels and crews reported “minimal hazards noticed.” By the time that Tipp City fire and EMS units arrived, occupants had already boarded a second school bus and were headed home safely.

According to Tipp City Schools the bus had a driver, one aide and two students on board at the time of the incident.

The driver did not request or require treatment when crews arrived at the scene.

