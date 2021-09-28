Tipp City school board approves remote learning option

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tipp City Board of Education approved a motion Monday to create a remote learning opportunity for the district.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the remote learning option will be offered through the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC). It will combine remote learning with live, Zoom-type classroom experiences with teachers from the MCESC for students in both Montgomery and Miami counties.

“The students remain part of the Tipp City Schools — they remain students here in the Tipp City Schools — but their educational opportunities would be conducted by staff from the Montgomery County ESC,” Stefanik said.

Requests for remote learning opportunities have increased as the district’s COVID numbers have risen. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Tipp City Schools reported 15 new student cases and two new staff cases in the district last Thursday.

The district will have to apply through the Ohio Department of Education to create a remote learning site. Additionally, the cost to the district is estimated to be $1,600 per student using the remote learning option.

Parents who sign up for the remote learning opportunity would be committing for a semester, the program would be evaluated at the end of the first semester and the district would look for more interest going into the second semester.

The next regular board meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The board will also hold a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.