Tipp City residents react to storm damage

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – People who live in Tipp City are cleaning up after storms moved through the area and left many trees and power lines down in their wake.

Tom Rettig lives on Arapaho Trail and spoke with 2 NEWS Friday. Rettig said one good thing was that no one was hurt when the trees came down. He also explained how the neighbors quickly came out to check on each other.

Jonas Golden collects truck in Tipp City and told 2 NEWS “it’s a disaster everywhere you turn.” Golden said the storm debris and the crews working to clear have roads closed and put him behind on his route.

This photo gallery shows just some of the damage we found and contains photos 2 NEWS viewers sent to us.

