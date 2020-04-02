Tipp City Police wants to read books to you and your kids

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police Department announced Thursday it will be around town reading book to children.
The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday saying it will be participating in the Books and Badges program. The idea is for first responders to read a book for children, and anyone else, to enjoy. TCPD said it knows children are home and it wants to bring them some joy.
The department asked people to let them know their favorite books by commenting on their post.
