TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tipp City police officer has been placed on leave pending an administrative and criminal investigation.

According to Tipp City, Detective Todd Daley was put on leave on Monday, Nov. 14 due to an incident that happened in August 2022. Although the police department did not say what the incident was, they described it as off-duty misconduct.

Daley joined the department in 2017 and was suspended in 2019 for an OVI incident.

“The Tipp City Police Department takes off-duty conduct seriously, and the behavior alleged by Officer Daley will not be tolerated,” said the city in a release. “The police department is service-oriented and represents the highest level of integrity and good moral character of all employees on and off duty.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation and will work will the prosecutor’s office on any potential charges.