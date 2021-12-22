TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City’s deputy chief of police has submitted her resignation Wednesday after an alleged OVI violation.

Tipp City Chief of Police Greg Adkins said Deputy Chief Stephanie Slepicka was placed on leave Wednesday, Dec. 22 for an alleged violation of operating a vehicle impaired and possession of weapons while intoxicated.

Adkins said that after a review of the information provided by Troy Police, there was enough evidence to support an administrative investigation into the incident.

Adkins told 2 NEWS he accepted Slepicka’s resignation Wednesday afternoon and it will go into effect Monday.

