Tipp City Police Chief: ‘Our property crime numbers are too high’

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City prides itself on being one of the safest cities in the Miami Valley, but the city’s police chief says it could be safer if the property crimes are decreased.

Chief Eric Burris posted on the Tipp City Police Department’s Facebook page Friday, saying that while the violent crime rate in Tipp City is extremely low, the property crime numbers are too high. Burris said that many houses and cars in the city remain unlocked because “this is a safe community.”

“The vast majority of property crimes are crimes of opportunity, and we give the criminal a chance by not taking simple steps to ensure our belongings are safe,” Chief Burris wrote. “Most of the time, making the criminal work a little bit is enough to make them move on to an easier target.”

Locking your house and cars, as well as installing cameras are among the changes people can make to reduce property crimes in the city. Also, Chief Burris says people should not leave valuables in plain sight in cars.

The police department will also be setting up initiatives in 2020 to reduce the property crime numbers, with the first one coming in a few weeks, the chief said.

