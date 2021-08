TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A plastic factory in Tipp City caught fire Tuesday morning.

Miami County Dispatch told 2 NEWS the fire happened at the Polymershapes factory on the 1400 block of Blauser Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tipp City officials said a compressor caught fire inside the factory.

No injuries were reported. The fire seemed to be under control, according to 2 NEWS crews on scene.