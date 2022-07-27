TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tipp City Police Department is reminding drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles on roadways after a cruiser was hit.

According to Tipp City police, a driver failed to move over for an emergency vehicle on Tuesday and struck the back of a patrol car. Police reported that the emergency vehicles were stopped to investigate a crash and that emergency lights were activated.

The officer is said to be uninjured.

The Tipp City Police Department posted on Facebook reminding drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles.