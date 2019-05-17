Tipp City neighborhood see many trees brought down by storms

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City seemed to be ground zero of some heavy wind damage.

Schools were closed for the day and several trees fell into houses leaving at least two injured.

The couple was treated and released from Upper Valley Medical Center but now many others are dealing with the damage to their businesses and homes.

Limbs lined the road in the neighborhood where the couple was injured.

But everyone told 2 NEWS they were grateful their neighbors are okay saying it was a rather frightening ordeal about three Friday morning.

The Red Cross is assisting two families displaced because of trees falling into their home.

Two people in a house on Arapaho Trail were asleep when a tree came crashing down on top of them about 2:45 a.m. injuring both, but they have been released from the hospital.

Their neighbor is thankful it was not worse.

Tom Rettig said, “Just scary, the scary part is it seems to be right in this general area of Tipp City.”

Just a street over another tree causing major damage to another house

Don Fink of AAA Tree Service said, “It actually just broke off about four feet off the base and landed on the house and then just behind it you can see that about 20 feet up the whole top of another sugar maple broke off.”

Fink said by 11 a.m. his team had already serviced six houses expecting the work to last well into the weekend.

“The owner of the company, Tom Miller, started getting calls about 3:30 this morning and it hasn’t stopped all day. We didn’t expect this to happen and I bet the homeowners didn’t either,” Fink said.

Mutual aid came in from outlying areas helping to restore power and city crews worked to clean up debris.

Rettig says he had some large limbs fall on his car but is thankful for the fast working crews and his neighbors who are all stepping in to help.

Rettig said, “If you would have been here between 3 and 3:30 or 4 a.m., right after it happened and that eerie feeling we had. The people in this cul-de-sac were out. Are you okay? Are you okay? Are you okay? That’s what’s neat about this whole experience, people looking out for people.”

This neighborhood is right behind LT Ball intermediate and Tippecanoe Middle Schools which also saw some heavy damage to some of their athletic fields.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.