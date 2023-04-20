TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — People are continuing to honor the life of Tippecanoe High School senior, Carson Robbins. He passed away last Friday.

Aadam Adkins did not know Robbins personally, but his son played football with Robbins at Tippecanoe. When he learned Robbins was sick and was being moved to palliative care, he decided to hit the ground running. He set out to run eight miles a day in honor of Robbins’ football number.

“I was determined to run as long as it took. I didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t know what that looked like. And as it turns out, it was eight days,” Adkins explained.

Eight days of running through his own pain in solidarity with Robbins. He wanted to use this opportunity to bring the community together through prayer for the Robbins family.

“Praying for his family. Praying for healing. Praying for a miracle. Praying that people would come together in this community and beyond for Carson and his family,” Adkins said.

While running eight days was not easy, he knew the road ahead would not be easy for Robbins’ family. As he joined the community in grieving this loss, he said he is proud of the way they have supported one another.

“It shows me how good God is and that he can compel people to use their gifts and their talents and their abilities for the good. And that’s exactly what this amazing community is doing, is they’re finding a way through love to serve and support Carson’s family in this difficult time,” Adkins said.

A legacy fund has been set up in honor of Carson Robbins. To donate, click here.