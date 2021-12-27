TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City man who previously faced a felonious assault charge is now facing both murder and felonious assault charges.

Joshua T. Kerg, 33, was arraigned on a murder charge on Monday in the Miami County Common Pleas Court. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Kerg was indicted after the death of Sheila G. Davis, who was left unconscious following an incident with Kerg in April.

According to Tipp City Police, Davis was assaulted in the front yard of her residence by Kerg. When police arrived, they found Davis unconscious.

According to police reports, a witness intervened and stopped Kerg from beating Davis. Kerg then went into the garage of the home, where he was later taken by Tipp City Police. Police say Kerg “punch[ed] Sheila with his bare fists until she was unconscious.”

Following the assault, Davis was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she was in a coma and then later died.

On Monday, Kerg pleaded not guilty to the charges. Miami Valley Today said he is being held in Miami County Jail on a bond of $600,000.