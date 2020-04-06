Tipp City lab offering antibody test for COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A lab in Tipp City has the capability to test whether someone has had the coronavirus and their immunity to it.

ARCpoint Labs has started offering an antibody test for COVID-19. They say it’s the first kind of this testing in our area.

“They’re very high in demand as you can imagine” states Betty Zakeri, owner of ARCpoint Labs.

Open in Miami County for a little more than a month, Monday was their first day of testing. With 100 test kits so far, they say appointments have been filling up fast, nearly booked for the rest of the week.

“Appointments are set every 15 minutes,” says Zakeri.

The test is easy, and anyone can be tested; there is no age limit. They won’t test anyone showing symptoms; you have to be symptom-free for at least a week to be tested. With just a finger prick, you get results within five to 20 minutes.

“It becomes so valuable for individuals, for employers,” says Zakeri.

The test costs roughly $77 and can detect whether you’ve been exposed to the virus within the last year and can determine your immunity.

“We keep seeing and hearing how many people got it and died. Well, what’s the percentage of people who got it and survived?” asks Zakeri.

The data from the tests will be able to help determine that question.

These tests are currently not FDA approved, but ARCpoint labs says they were granted permission by emergency use authorization.

The lab is expecting another shipment of kits Tuesday and will continue getting them as long as the demand is high.

For more information on how to make an appointment, click here.