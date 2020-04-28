Tipp City lab forced to switch to blood draw test for COVID-19 antibody; price more than doubles

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tipp City lab has made changes to its antibody test for COVID-19.

In the last three weeks, ARCpoint Labs in Tipp City has tested about 700 people for the antibody for COVID-19. They began offering a rapid test April 6.

“We got a huge increase of people,” says Betty Zakeri, President and Owner of ARCpoint Labs in Tipp City. “Our phones didn’t stop ringing. Our emails–as of right now, I have 4,000 emails.”

The test was a quick finger prick and results would take 20 minutes or less. The test was not FDA approved.

“These test kits were allowed to be distributed, marketed under the Emergency Use Authorization Act, as long as the validation documentation is reported to FDA,” says Zakeri.

Shortly after ARCpoint began administering the rapid test, the FDA re-categorized the test as high complex, meaning a physician has to oversee results.

“A point of care test is just like the ones you do at home, maybe for your diabetes. You prick your finger, put a little drop of blood in the kit, and you see the results,” explains Zakeri. “There’s really no interpretation to that. So we’re not sure why FDA put it in the high complex test.”

Because ARCpoint isn’t a high complex lab, they had to stop administering the rapid test April 24 and had to switch to a blood draw method done. Blood is drawn in the office and then sent to a lab in Florida.

“Immunoassay is one of the oldest methodologies to identify those diseases, but the reagent that they use is the one that’s been submitted to FDA and is under EUA approval,” says Zakeri.

With the blood draw method, results now take four to five days.

For those who previously scheduled an appointment for the rapid test and already paid, the lab had to cancel those appointments and refund payments. The lab has more than 300 rapid test kits that are now useless and the lab is out that money.

“That’s about $32,000,” estimates Zakeri.

The rapid test was originally $77. Because of the blood draw process, the price more than doubled to $195.

“At a price tag of $195, not everybody can afford that,” admits Zakeri.

The price tag and slower results haven’t stopped some from getting tested.

“It will go on my permanent medical record, my doctor’s office, and it’ll end up, you know, being a statistic with the CDC I’m sure,” says Eric Mays of Dayton who was tested for the antibody.

For Mays, he says it was curiosity more than anything.

“I believe I may have had it back in mid-February. I just wanted to confirm it,” says Mays.

The cost of the blood draw could be covered by insurance, but ARCpoint doesn’t have a contract with any insurance companies and people will have to file a claim on their own.

“We had no control over stopping the rapid test. We would love to offer that again. It is much faster, easier, and very convenient and also cheaper,” says Zakeri.

To schedule a blood draw test for the COVID-19 antibody, click here.