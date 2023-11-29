DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City has joined OhioCheckbook, the online portal that allows taxpayers to closely follow and examine the spending of the state or their city.

The announcement Wednesday makes Tipp the ninth entity in Miami County to join the program, which is free for the city to participate in.

“The Ohio Checkbook promotes transparency and fiscal responsibility by making spending data readily available to Ohioans,” said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague. “We applaud Tipp City for joining the platform and making it easier for residents to stay informed and see how their tax dollars are being spent.”

The city’s checkbook includes nearly 5,000 transactions representing more than $23.3 million in spending from January-September 2023.

“The Ohio Treasurer’s office has created a great tool for citizens to see how their tax dollars are put to use for the needs of our city,” said Tipp City Council President Kathryn Huffman. “Sponsoring the use of Ohio Checkbook was a priority for me as a council member, and Tipp City joining the program demonstrates the city’s commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The OhioCheckbook.gov website, launched in June 2020, came from a merger of OhioCheckbook.com (run by the treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the office of budget and management).

Tipp City residents are encouraged to regularly check the website to learn more about how city officials are utilizing funds in the community.