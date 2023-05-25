DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person has been displaced following a house fire in Tipp City on Thursday afternoon.

Bethel, Vandalia and West Milton Fire responded to Peters Road around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the owner of home outside. Crews entered the home to find an active fire in the living room.

There is at least $15,000 worth of damage to the property. The probable cause of the fire was overloaded electric extension cords, according to authorities.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported by fire crews.