Tipp City Fourth of July celebration not stopped by COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City still celebrated Independence Day, even though many other cities have canceled celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After many summer events were canceled, Tipp City mayor Joe Gibson said they wanted to make sure their Fourth of July celebration still happened.

“It’s very special that in all the times the virus, all the other stuff going on, it’s a great time to come together,” Gibson said. “This is a community event in its truest sense.”

The city put guidelines in place for social distancing, wearing masks and frequent cleaning.

“This is our normal celebration, except with the added guidelines for COVID-19,” Tipp City assistant chief David Stockler said.

For one group of kids attending this year’s fireworks show, it’s a family tradition.

“For as long as we can remember, since we’re all family, we’ve come together for a long time,” Abi said. “As long as we stay in our own area and make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone healthy, i think it’s good.”

This is the second year the fireworks display was held in Kyle Park.