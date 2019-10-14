Tipp City Foodtown to reopen after renovations

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Just days after closing its doors, the owners of Tipp City Foodtown say the store will reopen in the coming months.

Tipp City Foodtown will reopen in the next two months after renovations and expansion to feature more Mexican cuisine, according to a family that says it’s almost finished the process to buy the store.

The closure took place just a month after the Trotwood Foodtown closed its doors for good and the Northridge Kroger announced it will be shutting down business.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.