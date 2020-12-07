Tipp City Fire and Ems asking for information on train vandalism incidents

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City Fire and Ems is asking for information regarding multiple train vandalism incidents.
According to a release, over the weekend there have been two instances where a train has been stopped on the tracks, blocking city streets.
The department suspects the delays are due to vandals placing items on the tracks, damaging rail cars. The Tipp City Police Department is investigating the situation.
If you have any information, contact the Tipp City Police Department via the Tip Line. Anonymous tips can be given by calling (937) 667-7820.
