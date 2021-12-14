MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)– A Tipp City family has teamed up with the entire school district to collect hundreds of toys to deliver to their hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky.

The Hughes spent seven years as pastors living in Mayfield but they say their service doesn’t end there. After seeing the tornado devastation, their main goal is to give back to the community that once gave them everything.

“It just really hit close to home because that was our home for all those years,” said co-pastor of Elevation Point Church, Jennifer Hughes. “Four out of Five children graduated from Graves County High School, all of our memories are there.”

The heart of Mayfield, Kentucky is shattered after several tornadoes tore through town, a place where Tipp City’s Hughes family called home just shy of a decade.

Elevation Point Church Pastors Jim and Jennifer Hughes are using their outreach team Operation Help to deliver a toy drive to Kentucky families. Their son Carson is a freshman at Tippecanoe High School and says giving back to his hometown was one of the easiest decisions for his family.

“It could be any small town around here that got hit so it’s good to give back, we take for granted what we have,” said Carson.

With the help of Tipp City Schools District, they are collecting new toys for boys and girls of all ages. They plan to deliver gifts to Mayfield this weekend. Drop off locations for gifts are at Nevin Coppock, Broadway, LT Ball Elementary Schools, plus Tippecanoe Middle and High Schools.

Operation Help previously raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help families affected by Hurricane Katrina recover, and now they’re serving their hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky.

“We’re not just taking needs and we’re going to take care of that, but also joy and we’re going to deliver it and take it to those children with lots of love and have a bright Merry Christmas,” said Jennifer.

The toy drive is expanding beyond the district, they’re asking for all Miami Valley communities to get involved to deliver toys by this Thursday, December 16. To donate monetarily or for more donation needs, click here.