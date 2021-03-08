Crews searching for missing person near Tipp City gravel pits

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City crews are looking for a person reported missing Sunday.

Chief of Emergency Services Cameron J. Haller said authorities received a call around 7:49 p.m. Sunday about a missing person.

The caller said a friend went fishing at the pond at the Tipp City gravel pits on 2900 E. State Route 71 and did not return.

Crews searched until 11 p.m. Sunday. Searchers went back out Monday morning and found fishing gear. Authorities said the gear indicates that a person may be in the water.

Authorities said the search has been now deemed a recovery mission.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.